“Those who say it can’t be done are usually interrupted by others doing it,” wrote the late James Baldwin, a noted Black writer.

It now seems as if we are headed toward a society in which your physical characteristics are your destiny. That mindset is detrimental to our society. Genes are not destiny.

There was a series of books written by Horatio Alger in the 19th century that emphasized the importance of hard work, grit and the willingness to overcome the odds to achieve success in life. I’m sure that the “woke” crowd would call those books simplistic nonsense today. But the most important characteristic in life is the willingness to work hard every day and keep trying.

Kamala Harris is not the first person of color to become vice president. That distinction belongs to Charles Curtis, who was vice president from 1929 to 1933. Curtis was a Kansas-born member of the Kaw Nation and suffice it to say that Kansas and Oklahoma were racist against Native Americans in the 1920s. Don’t forget that the 1920s were the heyday of a politically powerful Ku Klux Klan. So if a Native American can become vice president of the United States in a decade known for racism, then I think we need a new mindset in our country.

“Can’t was killed in the battle of try,” an old saying goes.

Your outward physical characteristics do not define you. My suggestion for a national motto would be, “A positive mental attitude results in positive outcomes.”

Try it. It works every time.

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township