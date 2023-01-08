I’m very disappointed that my wish list was not printed in the Jan. 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section. The “important ones” — politicians, educators, physicians, developers, CEOs, surgeons, mayors, etc. — dominated the menu and, in my opinion, they have no clue.

In my view, fixing the climate, working toward better housing and collecting people’s guns are rabbit trails that will only end in misery and false hopes, without God’s favor.

America needs a heart transplant and a revival that can only come from God.

When the people of this nation return to the God of the Bible who raised up this nation and blessed it like no other nation in history, healing will begin.

So get ready. The slide will continue into oblivion and the dismantling of America.

Homer Snavely

Cleona