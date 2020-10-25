In my 20 years of military service, I was obligated to view a number of developing countries. During that time, I witnessed many sad and distressing events. I have seen out-of-control mobs prowling city streets, looting stores and toppling statues.

I observed voter fraud and corruption and armed men “watching” the polls, determined to ensure that the vote “turned out right,” as they saw it.

I have seen disease run rampant through poor populations and leaders too wrapped up in themselves to fight the common enemy of all.

I have witnessed the results when thugs and gunmen attempt, and sometimes succeed in, killing or kidnapping political or community leaders, in order to force a change in policy that they could not win at the ballot box.

I have seen all of these things in 2020 — not in some developing nation, but here in America. Citizen is set against citizen for the benefit of a few, and for the good of none. It is time for us all to remember that it is America that matters. The idea and ideal to which a world once looked with envy must survive. It is not party, ideology or self that takes precedence. We must dedicate ourselves to the idea that it is America, for all Americans, that matters — before we awake and find that America is gone.

Patrick Sampsell

West Donegal Township