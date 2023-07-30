There have been numerous debates surrounding socialism, and I am unsure what the future holds. However, I am certain that we are still a democracy, although we may have to fight to maintain it.

Those who know me or have read my letters to the editor can attest to the fact that I speak my mind boldly. It is crucial to bear in mind that the press has the liberty to express its viewpoints.

The remarks in the July 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Are we headed toward socialism?” about transgender children and their choice to undergo surgery demonstrate this freedom of choice.

As I enter my senior years, I realize that many of my peers and acquaintances have no trouble accessing medical or home health care.

If one feels that we are not a democracy, look to some of the current people seeking election and the restrictions they are mandating in states such as Florida. They are the ones who are restricting freedom.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township