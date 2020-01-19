President Donald Trump is the culmination of Barack Obama’s slogan, “Yes we can.” Obama is more accurately described as the “No we did not” president. Trump has totally restructured United States foreign policy. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was a mistake, but his replacement, Mike Pompeo, is great. Trump has taken foreign policy from pathetic hopelessness to respect.
Yet the Democrats, supported by a corrupt national media, continue to attack him. Can you imagine how historians will discuss this? One of the best presidents of the modern era impeached by the cowardly U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. Truly disgusting.
Nick Kuruc
Ephrata Township