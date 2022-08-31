Our great nation is being weakened by our extremely dysfunctional political system and politicians. The next generation needs ongoing education about our political system. Every great empire comes to an end sooner or later.

I believe that the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives need an overall cleansing that includes both parties.

When U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said “If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle ... there will be riots in the street,” it sounded like another call to arms, as it was with Jan. 6, 2021. I believe that Graham should resign for possibly inciting riots. This is also a senator who is one of the subjects of a grand jury investigating election interference in Georgia in 2020.

I believe that America is going deeper into turmoil that will throw this country into total chaos. There is a total lack of leadership from both sides. Lawmakers only seem to be interested in lining their pockets with money and free health insurance.

If you read the newspapers or watch TV, there’s no need to explain why I am writing this. It’s time that Americans take back our political system, even if it means taking to the streets in peaceful protests. It should happen sooner rather than later.

God bless the future of this once-great country, which was the greatest country in the world. I pray for our children growing up in this very unstable future.

Timothy Swartz

Columbia