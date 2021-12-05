I am writing in response to all who are praising President Joe Biden’s “accomplishments.”

Are you not living in the United States of America right now? Have you not been to a gas station or a grocery store lately? Or seen the news as to what happened in Afghanistan after Biden made such a drastic unplanned decision to withdraw without any seeming knowledge of the consequences? How about him pressing Russia and the Middle East for more oil, and tapping our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which should be saved in case we have a military or economic disaster?

Biden killed thousands of jobs when he shut down the Keystone XL pipeline. Under the previous administration, we were nearing energy independence.

What about letting into our country more than a million immigrants, without requiring COVID-19 testing? What about the drugs being allowed across our southern border?

We are experiencing inflation now, and I believe it’s going to get worse because Biden doesn’t have the right people surrounding him. How about the embarrassment of him falling asleep during the opening of the United Nations climate change summit in Scotland? And, according to media reports, Biden didn’t question Chinese President Xi Jinping about the possible origins of COVID-19 during their November meeting. In my view, we have the most incompetent president and vice president right now. When their approval ratings are in the basement, what does that tell you? Then there is all the money that Biden wants to spend.

America is back? No way!

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township