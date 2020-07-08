The land of the free and the home of the brave is under siege. Shortly after entering the new year, Miss Liberty was placed under quarantine. In the midst of this hellacious pandemic, the tragic death of George Floyd has seemingly caused America to collapse unto itself. I can understand the need to protest and shed light on racial injustices, but I fail to understand how the fires and looting in some cities could ever honor the memory of Floyd. Violence has never, and will never, strengthen society.

Protests that turn violent or destructive across America have nothing to do with strengthening race relations in our country. In my view, Marxist radicals used the sadness surrounding the death of Floyd to disfigure the face of freedom; they seized upon the moment to promote their Marxist agenda.

I believe their ultimate goal is to create a mob-rule culture that is anti-American and against law and order and religious freedom. This, in my view, would transform America and decimate the heart and soul of freedom.

America is at a crossroads. It is imperative that we gather together and have in-depth discussions to rationally and honestly solve the racial divide. The current climate of violence will only intensify hatred among Americans and will solve nothing.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township