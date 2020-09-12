The issue of the debate: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

One side is saying, in its supposed reality, that it’s all about you. Go through the motions, but it’s still about looking out for No. 1, as it always is.

The other side, in contrast, lives in simple kindness. You take care of your fellow man regardless of race, religion, language or sexual orientation, because every person is of great value in the heart of God.

One side seemingly declares that anything written in the past simply no longer exists. No deity of the past can or will help us now. Therefore it matters not if we lie, murder or steal in order to change reality and maintain control, because we possess the power to change reality.

So now, my dear fellow Americans, it is of utmost importance that “We the People” understand these opposing views and make up our minds and cast our ballots accordingly. Do we desire to have a government and a nation of the people, by the people and for the people? Or will we entrust our lives and freedoms into the hands of a bunch of self-appointed experts who will take away our freedoms and bring total chaos?

Tracy S. McElroy

Manheim Township