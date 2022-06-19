As much as the conflict in Ukraine has touched my heart, the attack on the schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas, has worked to break my soul. The 12 mass shootings over the recent Memorial Day weekend did nothing to calm me.

It is very clear that we have a broken democracy that lacks the incentives and efforts to control or guide what most of us citizens want and need. There clearly is a lack of civility here. Problems are to be solved; that’s what we used to do. Instead, we allowed more than 45,000 Americans to die by gunfire last year.

As Nicholas Kristof wrote recently in an essay for The New York Times, “American children and teenagers are 57% more likely to die young compared with children and teenagers in other advanced countries, and guns are one important reason.” Additionally, “Americans ages 15 to 19 are 82 times more likely to be shot dead than similarly aged teenagers in our peer countries.” Meanwhile, Americans ages 18 to 20 are 4% of the population but account for 17% of those known to have committed a murder.

We should not send kids to school to learn how to die or kill.

Through Wednesday, there had been at least 267 mass shootings thus far in 2022. According to Vox, based on 2018 data, “Americans make up less than 5% of the world’s population, yet they own roughly 45% of all the world’s privately held firearms.” No assault-style rifles built for war should be in that total.

Voters are failing our country and its parents and children by selecting politicians who only make the problem worse, rather than fixing it — as they are doing or have done in other developed countries.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township