What is it, America, about Black Americans and citizenship?

We’ve been here since 1619! That’s 403 years of experience dealing with systematic racism. Voter identification is not the issue. In my view, the issue is having access to the polls without Republicans rigging the system.

Critical race theory has become the new Jim Crow. Nationally, dozens of legislative proposals have been introduced to address the spurious claim that teaching true American history to white children would have a psychological effect on their health and well-being. We know that American history is filled with racism, but children today also know that the country has made massive strides toward the inclusion of all of its citizens.

America must realize that it’s no longer lily-white, but instead is a gumbo of citizens — which makes us the envy of the world.

As a Black American, I know this to be true. We built, fought for and died for this place called America. Please don’t think that the sacrifices of my ancestors who died were in vain.

Democracy is at stake when a few make noise about patriotism. It’s not just your country. Remember, we’re gumbo, baby. America belongs to all of us.

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster