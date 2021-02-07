Most everyone likes cookies of one variety or another, especially ones right out of the oven or the first ones out of a freshly opened box or package. And their freshness will remain if properly protected. But, if not, the staleness will seep in and make them uneatable. If the stale cookie hasn’t already crumbled, it will when you try to pick it up. All the different ingredients that worked in such a way to produce a great cookie are now collapsing into nothing but a cookie-crumb mess.

Sadly, that is what our great nation looks like now — a crumbled, broken, devastating mess. We’re ravaged from violence from within in such a way that we have never seen or even imagined we’d see. It’s pushed its ugly head into the heart of our society, disabling us from disagreeing with each other without the threat of physical harm and even death.

The debris that we’re left with has to be cleaned up. We need to lean on each other and work to build our nation up, instead of tearing it down until all we’re left with is crumbs of a nation that was once one we were all proud of.

We’re better than that and we all know it. We have everything we need. Now we just have to get the recipe right.

Connie A. Kirchner

Mount Joy Township