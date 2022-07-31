The recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court was based, in large part, on an intellectual concept called “original intent.” Justices using it must examine the Constitution and read the minds of its writers. In the court’s reading, only rights set forth by those writers should be considered binding. As no mention of abortion as a right appears in the Constitution, no right to abortion can be granted by it.

Roger Taney, as chief justice of the Supreme Court in 1856, used original intent to decide that an enslaved person named Dred Scott could not be freed nor sue for freedom just because he was taken to a slavery-free state. Taney’s court, however, used original intent to expand and enshrine white supremacy when it ruled that no persons of color could ever become citizens of the United States, whether they were born here or freed by an owner. They were not citizens and had no rights of any kind.

Original intent, as applied in both of these cases, does not view the Constitution as a living, growing document, but, rather, sees it as fixed in stone forever as it was in 1783. Rights granted by laws, or even Supreme Court rulings, can be overturned only amending the Constitution can create new rights.

Black persons were not freed from slavery and made citizens by the Emancipation Proclamation; that was done in a series of amendments.

Abortion, as a right, needs to be preserved in the Constitution by an amendment.

Jacques Gibble

Lancaster Township