Dear abortion-rights lawyers: I think there is a constitutional argument for overturning state abortion bans that don’t allow exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother.

The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution forbids “involuntary servitude.” If a woman is forced to carry a fetus that is the result of rape or incest, isn’t that by definition involuntary servitude, and isn’t a ban that includes no exception for such a case a violation of the 13th Amendment?

I think this point should be pursued.

Likewise, if an abortion ban refuses to allow for the safety of the mother so that the pregnancy can come to term no matter what, it seems to me that violates the 14th Amendment’s clause regarding equal protection under the law.

Are battles being fought on these grounds? I think they should be.

Finally, the U.S. Supreme Court’s plan to hear a case involving “independent legislature theory” — which I believe could totally change the concept of democracy — makes me wonder one more thing: If the current court does that, would it not be overturning the principle of “one person, one vote”? If so, perhaps that is a sign that this court was formulated by former President Donald, who I believe will soon be convicted of criminal charges.

If Trump is convicted, could the legitimacy of his Supreme Court appointments be brought into question (never mind what Sen. Mitch McConnell did to rob Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden of two of those appointments)?

I’m not a lawyer, but I’d sure like to hear from a good one.

Ronald Rogers

Landisville