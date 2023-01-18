The Pennsylvania Senate voted — for the second consecutive year — to advance a constitutional amendment that would empower the elected General Assembly to review and reject proposed state regulations. These are regulations created by unelected bureaucrats — the red tape that so often imposes expansive, costly restrictions on families and businesses.

But some Democrats in House leadership are now working to prevent a vote on the amendment and to block voters from having a voice.

Pennsylvania has a rigorous, transparent, democratic process for approving state constitutional amendments. The commonwealth requires the House and Senate to pass an amendment’s identical language in each of two consecutive sessions, followed by voter approval in a statewide referendum. The state House should pass the amendment so voting citizens can have their final say.

Sponsored by state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield Township, the amendment would prevent an executive or unelected bureaucrat from amassing excessive power through unchecked regulatory imposition. Former Gov. Tom Wolf unilaterally attempted to force Pennsylvania into a costly carbon tax agreement, restrict creation of needed charter schools and inflate wage mandates — not through legislation but through regulation.

No individual should have the power to work around the collective will of our elected lawmakers by directly imposing onerous and unwanted regulations. And no regulation should usurp the constitutional lawmaking process.

The House can give voters the opportunity to restore checks and balances in Harrisburg and allow their elected representatives to finally hold bureaucrats accountable.

Aument’s amendment would prevent excessive power grabs, while also protecting Pennsylvania from misguided regulations that crush opportunity.

Stephen Bloom

Cumberland County

Vice President, Commonwealth Foundation