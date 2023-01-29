There has been much activity in our state Legislature promoting the use of state constitutional amendments to advance a variety of new laws that might not be passed via other, more traditional, methods. While I support the use of amendment referendums when the will of the voters cannot be properly ascertained by other methods, I believe that the current attempts to push through amendments are distasteful and unjustified.

First, any proposed constitutional amendment should allow time for proper review and public input, and it should receive robust committee discussion, so that voters understand what the amendment means. The rationale and the outcome for the amendment should be clear and the potential implications made transparent to the public.

The methodology used for promoting an amendment must also be clearly stated and the process must be publicly visible. Holding committee votes in the middle of the night, unannounced or in cramped committee rooms without livestream access is a betrayal of public trust.

Furthermore, proposed amendments should not be bundled in a way that confuses voters and makes the amendments difficult to understand. The language used must also be precise and unambiguous.

The constitutional amendments being promoted by the GOP in the state Senate this session seem to be measures that circumvent our historic checks and balances. I believe that this tool should only be used to address issues that need to be corrected by a constitutional amendment.

Finally, I believe that the push to have constitutional amendment questions appear on ballots during an off-cycle primary is blatantly manipulative and taints the spirit of “let voters decide.”

Paula Koda

Lancaster Township

Member, Lancaster League of Women Voters