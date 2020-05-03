An alarm went off in Lancaster County communities on April 21 when an amendment to state House Bill 1822 that would freeze funds to essential environmental initiatives was passed.

For many, this might have slipped by unnoticed. But those affected by the amendment — environmental professionals, farmers, municipalities, businesses and countless others — are left concerned, angry and disappointed.

The amendment freezes any contracts for new expenditures from the County Conservation District Fund, Keystone Recreation Park and Conservation Fund, Environmental Stewardship (Growing Greener) Fund and many others. These funds are crucial to continuing to provide vital conservation services to farmers and landowners, approving low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses and stimulating the economy with water-quality projects. Freezing these funds would devastate not only efforts to improve the health of local streams, but Lancaster’s communities and economy.

We acknowledge that under the current circumstances, individuals and small businesses are the top priority. Many have been severely affected, some devastated. However, the decision to put environmental efforts on the chopping block is not the solution. Our citizens don’t want and shouldn’t have to choose between economic recovery and clean, healthy, drinkable water.

Our legislators need to continue to support cleaning up our local waterways, and these funding cuts undermine that.

I ask our Lancaster County legislative delegation to be aware of all points of view, to contact community experts, and to realize what these funds actually mean to Lancaster so they can represent its best interests during the pandemic.

John Cox

member of Lancaster Clean Water Partners

West Hempfield Township