Despite an uncultivated, homespun, folksy affectation, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., was educated at Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia School of Law and Magdalen College at the University of Oxford.

At recent Senate hearings, Kennedy — at his churlish best, and intoning in his singular, customary, discordant patois — pressed Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram to endorse U.S. military action in Mexico.

Predictably puerile, xenophobic and bigoted, Kennedy declared that “without the people of America, Mexico — figuratively speaking — would be eating cat food out of a can and living under a tent behind an Outback.”

In a swift two-page response, Mexican Ambassador to the United States Esteban Moctezuma was, of course, diplomatic and cultured. Excerpts from his letter follow:

— “As I was listening, my initial reaction was to answer you in the same low, uninformed, and arrogant tone as the one you used.”

— “But it is always better to use your brain instead of your guts, so I recalled the vibrant relationship that exists between Mexico and the United States.”

— “To enlighten you, Louisiana greatly benefits from its relationship with Mexico. Last year, it exported to us $40 billion and bought $15 billion, with a surplus balance in favor of Louisiana of $25 billion. Furthermore, the jobs in Louisiana generated by all this trade support 70,000 families in that great state.”

Ambassador Moctezuma called on Kennedy to apologize but admitted that, “Given the moral standards expressed in your unfortunate statement, we do not expect any reconsideration from you at all.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster