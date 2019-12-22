Regarding the Dec. 8 Generation Z(eal) article “Alexa is ‘listening’ as you talk in your home,” Echo devices, by default, are purposefully designed to detect only your chosen wake word (Alexa, Amazon, Computer or Echo). No audio is streamed and stored to the cloud unless the device detects the wake word (or Alexa is activated by pressing a button). Customers can also review and delete recordings at any time by voice, in the Alexa app, or online.
To help improve Alexa, we manually review and annotate a small fraction of 1% of Alexa requests. Access to data annotation tools is only granted to a limited number of employees who require them to improve the service, and our annotation process does not associate voice recordings with any customer identifiable information. Customers can also opt out of having their voice recordings included in the small fraction of 1% of Alexa requests we manually review.
Customers can visit amazon.com/alexaprivacy to learn more about these options and other features that provide transparency and control over their Alexa experience.
Faith Eischen
Amazon Public Relations