We are so fortunate in Lancaster County to have many amazing theaters. A few weeks ago, I saw “Jersey Boys” at the Fulton Theatre. Wonderful show!

Last weekend, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre was showing “Chicago.” Absolutely loved it. One of their best shows ever.

Sight & Sound Theatres is always a big draw for Lancaster County, but there is also Magic & Wonder Theater. Illusionist Brett Myers won the Merlin Award in 2021, and it is obvious why. American Music Theatre, Prima Theatre and several others are on my list to visit soon.

Why go elsewhere when there is so much to experience in Lancaster County?

Christine Weaver

Lancaster