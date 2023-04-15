Down on Lampeter Road, across from Buttercup Road, you can see the American bald eagles again.

But, guess what? They came back early, in late 2022. They were spotted in November and December. I guess they could sense we were going to have a mild winter.

Anyway, my neighbor said there are two eggs in the nest. Two eaglets this year. With all the bad news and bad weather in the nation and world, I guess we’re lucky to be living in beautiful Lancaster County.

Around here, we get to watch these amazing birds. They are a symbol of our nation, as selected by the Second Continental Congress on June 20, 1782. So, it’s time to dust off the binoculars and head on down the road. Happy spring, everyone. God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township