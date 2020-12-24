The past nine-plus months have been a well-documented trial for many people, especially those in the health care professions.

For that reason, I feel compelled to write this letter of appreciation for those in that same field with whom I recently had direct contact. From Dec. 6-8, I was a guest of Lancaster General Hospital as I navigated through multiple departments for treatment of an infected gall bladder.

At each stage, I was treated by incredibly caring, patient and skilled professionals (from intake clerks to aides to nurses to doctors). Each was unfailingly polite and concerned for the well-being of the patient, and they made a very painful and stressful situation that much more bearable.

It is difficult to express on paper the gratitude I feel for the entire group — too many to mention by name. However, special shout-outs to Doug (tough night with multiple traumas in the ER, but you always kept me “on your radar”), Iris (thanks for the wild ride to pre-op) and Dr. Maish (who should teach a course on bedside manner).

These few mentioned are but a small representation of the incredible care that I received. It has become a cliché that health care professionals are the true heroes of the pandemic. Well, clichés are most often rooted in fact, and it is a fact that the staff at Lancaster General Hospital should be incredibly proud of the work they perform and the concern they display for the community.

Walt Senkowski

Millersville