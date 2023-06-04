We would like to echo the well-stated call by the writer of the May 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “People with dementia need new treatments.” We request that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services change the decision on access to U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.

Like the letter writer, we too have family members who could benefit from medicine that could slow down the progression of the disease.

Recently, we had the privilege to attend a hearing of the congressional Ways and Means Committee’s subcommittee for health. In this hearing, scientists and an Alzheimer’s sufferer testified regarding the need for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approval of these FDA-approved medications.

To our delight, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who is a member of the Ways and Means Committee but not the health subcommittee, took time to attend the hearing.

Smucker listened through the questions of the subcommittee members and then asked some questions of his own, beginning with the statement, “I have listened to my constituents’ stories regarding this disease.”

Thank you, Congressman Smucker, for your continued support of the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. We urge you to ask the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to change its decision.

John and LuAnn Goldfus

Elizabethtown Alzheimer’s Association advocates