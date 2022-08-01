Thank you, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, for recently co-sponsoring the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Act.

Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia disproportionately affect Black and Hispanic Americans more than older white Americans. Black Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s, while Hispanic Americans are one-and-a-half times more likely to develop the disease.

However, much of the Alzheimer’s research to date has not included sufficient numbers of these communities to be reflective of the U.S. population. The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Act would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s and other dementia clinical trials by expanding education and outreach to these populations, encouraging the diversity of clinical trial staff and reducing participation burden.

We value the congressman’s continued support in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.

LuAnn Fellenbaum Goldfus, Alzheimer’s ambassador, District 11

John Goldfus, Alzheimer’s team member, District 11