The 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report from the Alzheimer’s Association illustrates the continued burden of the disease in our country and in Pennsylvania.

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, including 280,000 in Pennsylvania — a number expected to increase to 320,000 by 2025.

Across the commonwealth, 401,000 caregivers — often friends and family members — provided more than 642 million hours of unpaid care, valued at more than $10 billion.

The report also shines a light on the alarming lack of familiarity with mild cognitive impairment and mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease. Many Americans confuse mild cognitive impairment with normal aging. But it can be a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease, affecting 12% to 18% of individuals age 60 and older. And 77% of primary care physicians report mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s being difficult to diagnose, with 51% feeling uncomfortable diagnosing the disease.

The report underscores the urgency for our country and state to increase its investment in Alzheimer’s research to advance treatments that can alter these trends.

We must also advance public policies, expand support programs and bolster the public understanding of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s to help those impacted by the disease.

Clayton Jacobs

Executive director

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter