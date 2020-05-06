There have been many people saying how great everyone on the front lines has been.

What worries me more is that this virus may disappear or be defeated, but those on the front lines are not going anywhere. And I just hope some people don’t go back to their selfish ways and stop caring about them until the next crisis shows its ugly head.

I really hope this has taught everyone a good lesson. Those on the front lines are not just here for a crisis, or when we fall and break an arm, or when our house is on fire. I do hope our conscience makes us all appreciate the men and women who take care of us in our worst moments.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown