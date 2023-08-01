I am at a loss to understand why citizens and businesses are donating money to politicians running for office. If you are looking to curry favor with a politician, you are probably going to be disappointed. They only see the next donation.

You can get a tax deduction if you donate instead to nonprofit organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Or how about donating to veterans organizations, homeless shelters, food banks or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals? These are donations that do a lot for the community and will make you feel good to help.

It has come to light that some donations to political campaigns have been used to pay legal fees. Other politicians use donated funds to repay loans they made to their own campaign.

The only thing politicians care about is their reelection and what they can get out of it. Some bring up Social Security as a financial burden on the federal budget but do not talk about their own lifetime health and retirement plans.

Political skulduggery is rampant. Politicians agree to disagree, with no middle ground and seemingly no care about right and wrong.

One qualification to get onto the stage for the Republican presidential debate is that candidates must have 40,000 “unique” donors, with at least 200 “unique” donors in 20 states. That should show you the importance of cash flow to these political parties.

The only way to change any of this is to stop the cash flow.

Bob Harman

West Hempfield Township