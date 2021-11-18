So, Americans now are concerned with the future of oil. But not because of global warming or climate change (which many believe is a hoax), but because the price of gasoline is going up.

As I sit here in my vinyl chair typing on my plastic keyboard, I realize I am surrounded by products made from oil. Even the varnish on my hardwood floors and the paint on my walls contain petroleum. The next time you go shopping, try to buy products that are not made from petrochemicals or are packaged in plastics. Americans use an average of more than 3 gallons of oil per person per day, not counting fuel for our gas-guzzling SUVs.

The first oil in the United States was discovered in Titusville, Pennsylvania, in 1859. Though the oil was used primarily for kerosene, by 1869 most of the oil in Pennsylvania was depleted. And yet, many are naive enough to believe we will never run out of oil.

Our use of fossil fuels is increasing at an alarming rate. Many experts predict we will run out of oil well before the end of the century. They also believe that more than 50% of Middle Eastern oil has already been pumped from the desert.

Forget about global warming and price increases. If we don’t find new sources of energy and quickly, our way of life will cease to exist.

Robert Hirsch

Commander, U.S. Navy (retired)

Millersville