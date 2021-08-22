A country that was founded on individual liberties needs to be balanced with the rights, health and safety of our fellow citizens.

Parents who show up to school board meetings and loudly object to a mask mandate for their child might consider these other options. Here are some suggestions to express their rights:

1. Refuse to have your child go out for recess.

2. Demand that their lunch trays not be burdened by fresh vegetables.

3. Object to the directive that your child’s homework be turned in on time.

Any of these actions would allow parents to show they can make decisions that affect their children.

However, when school boards bend to some parents’ insistence that children not be required to wear masks, that adversely affects other children (some of whom are not yet eligible for the vaccine). I believe that school boards are doing a disservice to those responsible parents who want all children to wear masks.

Wearing a mask is an inconvenience — we all know that — but doing so to protect others is the patriotic thing to do for all of our citizens.

Michel Gibeault

Manheim Township