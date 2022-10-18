I am unhappy with President Joe Biden’s college loan forgiveness program. It is unfair to all of those diligent people who worked really hard to pay back their loans. I choose to work 40 hours a week to put myself through college on my own dime.

But the program can be done in a more equitable way that benefits all of society.

I propose a two- or three-year moratorium on interest for all educational loans. Borrowers will scramble to pay down their student debt. But the big upside: This would do more to tame inflation than anything the administration has done so far. Millions of people will forgo conspicuous consumerism, such as buying things they really don’t need on Amazon or maybe that Hummer that nobody needs in any case.

I have no clout. If you think this proposition through and agree that it has merit, please feel free to spread it so the message gets to where it needs to go.

I’m pretty sure our congressman doesn’t read the newspaper, so this message will have to find an open channel elsewhere.

Think about it and let’s get it done.

Michael Dyer

Pequea Township