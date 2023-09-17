Lucid readers of these pages will recall one of the earliest indicators of the truth-intolerant, fact-averse, conspiracy-deluded, hypocritical revisionists of American history: They would have us believe that, in addition to facts, there are also “alternative facts.”

Remember Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and how they indisputably misrepresented the attendance numbers they cited for the inauguration of President Donald Trump?

More recently, these purveyors of projection — apparently having forgotten the blatant weaponization of the U.S. Department of Justice under Trump and his acolyte William Barr — would have us believe that the numerous charges, indictments and verdicts levied against Trump and dozens of his “supporters” constitute weaponization. Objective citizens, however, understand that it is not weaponization when charges are substantiated, evidence-based and supported by law.

These same adherents of “alternative facts” frolic in today’s orchestrated and self-serving dissemination and regurgitation of misinformation. And they bask in their disdain for objective sources — facts and the truth.

They appear to fear that acknowledging valid criticisms associated with America’s history somehow undermines the myriad contributions and selfless sacrifices of countless Americans —service members, first responders, health care personnel and teachers, among others.

Nothing could be farther from the truth. Like it or not, the history of America, in its totality, speaks for itself. Choosing to ignore America’s faults, while at the same time enthusiastically celebrating its several strengths, does not make these faults disappear.

Rather, choosing to ignore these deficiencies obscures an accurate and all-inclusive history of our country and its people.

William Cowden

Lititz