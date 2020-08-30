That The Washington Post and LNP | LancasterOnline still choose to publish columnist Marc Thiessen is perplexing. In my view, his column, “Trump could win reelection if he marketed MAGA masks,” which was published in the July 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, showcases a columnist devoid of intellectual, journalistic and moral integrity.

Cutting the cord of reality, Thiessen is conjuring wraithlike fantasies of a second term for President Donald Trump.

Trump’s seeming downward spiral into madness has him cozying up to Dr. Stella Immanuel, who allegedly has a valid license to practice medicine. She has been sued for medical malpractice, mixes medical science with a sort of Christian message and makes claims so bizarre that they won’t get printed in this space.

It should not surprise that, as Trump’s niece Mary Trump alleges, he paid someone to take his SAT. Ever the vainglorious, bumptious, shambolic swindler — a consummate poseur — Trump gained notoriety as a real estate mogul. He was aided by the good fortune of a stupendous inheritance — more than 400 times what he claims to have received from his father, according to The New York Times.

Yet Trump’s multitudinous ventures invariably turned to crud. Incredibly, he existed in a cultural bubble, of his own contriving, while he lorded over his empire — a sort-of Beverly Hillbilly in the Big Apple.

As if anticipating the scourge of Trump, Proverbs 26:11 reminds us: “As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster