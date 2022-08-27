A recent article in The Atlantic has stirred up a huge controversy for all the wrong reasons in the Roman Catholic world.

The essay by Daniel Panneton points to several memes on right-wing websites using the rosary as a sort of blessing for their political views.

Even though the essay does not appear to be anti-Catholic, that is how many are reading it. But, on my reading, it is sympathetic to Catholic piety and merely asks why the rosary is being used in rhetorical attacks on President Joe Biden and Pope Francis.

The rosary is a centuries-old meditation on the life of Jesus Christ. There are five decades (though versions of the rosary may contain up to 20 decades), with each one focused on an important episode in the life of Jesus. My favorite is the transfiguration, when Jesus is lifted up in light.

But alt-right groups are using the rosary as an entry-level meme to make devout Catholics — who may not be well-informed about alt-right ideologies — mistakenly think that the reactionary movement in the Roman Catholic Church is a product of doctrine.

Nothing could be further from the truth. You may ask how can Catholics be against the pope; isn’t he infallible? It is not heresy to disagree with a pope, but our current pope is progressive; he has been outspoken on issues such as climate change.

Plus, the pope does not only read Catholic social teaching, but he also lives it. Disagreement with Vatican II, however, is a problem that I believe suggests that some traditionalists have schism on the back-burner. QAnon folks already describe themselves as Q-atholics and accuse the pope of heresy.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster