I thoroughly enjoyed all the Nov. 7 letters to the editor, especially one in particular — “Wary of Medicare Advantage plans.” I recently watched a “Dr. Oz” show in which he promoted these plans as the best. But he didn’t explain any disadvantages as the writer did, and he didn’t provide any options such as Medicare supplements or stand-alone pharmacy plans.
My supplement allows me to stay with the doctor I have been seeing for well over 15 years, not a doctor from a plan list. I’m wary just like the letter writer.
Roy Sims
West Cocalico Township