I so much agree with Dennis Farley’s Oct. 20 Sunday LNP letter (“Where was coverage of Penn State game?”). There is no reason why you did not have Mike Gross at the Iowa game so he could be constantly writing and sending for press time. We live in the space age. He is an excellent writer and would’ve had an excellent write-up by press time via email and text had you sent him to the game. Instead we got low-key coverage from an Associated Press write-up.
Sometimes I think the only reason I get the Sunday LNP is it gives me something to do Sunday afternoons while my girlfriend is watching the Hallmark Channel.
Glenn Mowrer
Marietta