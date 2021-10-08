I could not agree more with the writer of the Oct. 6 letter “Teaching kids hate, disrespect.” The public display of obscenity manifested by this anti-Biden signage is a sad indication of the moral depravity embraced by those who disagree with him and/or his policies.

It is safe to assume that they do support our former president, making it no surprise that they would stoop to such lows. One has to wonder: Do these people support the public display of profanity? Do they use such language at home? Do they condone such language from their own children?

One has to believe that the answer is “yes” to all these questions. Worst of all, these people are apparently not bothered by the fact that their own indecency can be seen by – and affects – others, especially young people.

In my own neighborhood, almost unbelievably, there is one such flag being flown less than half a mile from an elementary school, with numerous school buses passing by, mornings and afternoons. Sadly, this is another example of our society members thinking only of themselves, and not thinking of how their actions affect others. No better rule has ever been devised than the golden rule.

Dave Healey

Manheim Township