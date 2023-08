I totally want to sympathize with the writer of the July 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Stop cutting down the trees.”

I am so sad to see trees that are old but still vibrant cut down. I recently witnessed a demolition of several healthy trees and, believe me, it seemed unnecessary and cruel. Why? I can’t believe it was for any good reason.

My dear friend would be so heartbroken to see her lovely garden destroyed.

So sad!

SandraLee Gingrich

Lancaster