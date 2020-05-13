Our country has been forced, by a binary political system, into being a polarized nation. Anyone who doesn’t want that is “forced” to “throw a vote away” on a third-party candidate who is unlikely to be elected to high office.

This pandemic is political, as well as being a valid health crisis. Both the news coverage and real life demonstrate that to be true.

What’s a person to think?

Each “side” is viewed by the other “side” as being foolish, wrongheaded or — worse — as evil, possibly monstrous.

Can our unity as the United States stand against such division?

Mary Rose Brunn

Upper Leacock Township