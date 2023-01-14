“Peace on Earth, goodwill toward men.”

Yeah, right. Talk is cheap. How do you evangelical Christians sleep at night?

How do you sleep knowing that, as I see it, you allowed your country to slaughter well over 1 million Vietnamese human beings — all purportedly as retribution for the relatively piddling Gulf of Tonkin incident?

“Whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also’’ (Matthew 5:39). That is verbatim how your God instructed you to respond.

Do you truly appreciate just how beautifully magnanimous your God is? (Apparently, you don’t.) You defied those majestic words, permitting a slaughter instead.

Then, subsequently, hundreds of thousands more human beings in the nation of Iraq were likewise slaughtered. And many of you remained silent. Absolutely no one in that country was responsible for 9/11, and no Iraqis ever otherwise attacked you nor me. But, even if they had, your God has explicitly told you how to handle such a situation.

Slaughter is never an option. Violence only begets more violence. Today, Russia attacks and slaughters civilians in Ukraine, following the blood-soaked precedent that I believe you allowed to be set.

Perhaps if, over the years, you had pulled your heads out of the sand and had paid less attention to the potential life contained in the womb and instead paid more attention to the death and suffering inflicted upon actual living, breathing human life (much of it caused by your acquiescence), maybe the result would now be different.

Just how do you sleep?

John N. Fishel

Dallastown