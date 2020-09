And I quote, “All letters, limited to 250 words.”

And yet, on your Sept. 16 Op-Ed/Letters page, you published a letter of 500-plus words, in addition to a long list of supporting names (“Veterans support President Trump”). In doing so, you have seemingly abandoned impartiality and appear to have slanted the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion pages to the right.

I need to think if I still need this newspaper.

Jay R. George

Rapho Township