A letter to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey:
I watched in amazement at your vote to disallow State Department documents from being introduced into President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as evidence. I can’t believe the obvious intent on the part of the Republican Party, including you, Sen. Toomey, to protect such a blatantly corrupt individual whom we now have as our president. You have to know in your heart that our democracy is in crisis and that what you are doing is just wrong.
Our president thinks that he can do anything he wants with no consequences. He simply wants unchecked power. Senator, your silence is enabling this corrupt individual to dismantle our democracy. With what is known at present, I ask you if you would sit in silence if this were a Democratic president? I know the answer.
I ask you to do what is right for this country before it is too late. Do what 71% of the people in this country want and allow the introduction of documents and witness testimony into the impeachment proceedings so that Trump can be fairly judged. To do otherwise would make this trial a sham. History shall judge you and your fellow Republicans, and it might come as soon as November 2020!
Steve Cooke
Landisville