President Joe Biden still blames everything on Donald Trump — a year and a half later.

Biden takes no responsibility for his ineptitude. He started this inflation on his first day in office, when he attacked the fossil fuel industry. Vladimir Putin’s war has contributed to it, but the fact is that Biden started the ball rolling way before Putin.

I believe that Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act was a mistake, and it has been beset by fraud claims. His administration’s expanded unemployment benefits paid some people more to stay home than to work.

Biden goes on TV and lies about the U.S. having the fast-growing economy in the world (France, China and other countries have lower inflation rates). He doesn’t even acknowledge the disaster at the southern border. He claims the economy is great! Wow, how out of touch is he? Fortunately for Biden, the left-leaning mainstream media don’t report on his failures.

In my view, the Jan. 6 hearings are a kangaroo court — with seven Democrats and two Republicans who voted for impeachment — that is promoted by the mainstream media.

I don’t believe that Biden would even have been elected if the debunked Russian collusion and Hunter Biden’s laptop hadn’t been covered up by the mainstream media. Interestingly, now even the mainstream media is seemingly realizing that President Biden’s administration is a failure and is starting to cover Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Biden is an embarrassment for the United States!

John Nickle

Manheim Township