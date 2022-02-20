During the ongoing fair funding trial in Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, John Krill, a lawyer for state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, asked, “What use would someone on the McDonald’s career track have for Algebra 1?”

Krill also said, “There’s a need for retail workers, for people who know how to flip a pizza crust.”

Krill seems to believe that students should be targeted early in life for low-wage, service-oriented employment and given only limited educational opportunities. This point of view is what is behind our current system of inequitable school funding that disproportionately affects Black and Latino students in our state. This is systemic racism in Pennsylvania. In my view, this racism hides behind the phrases that our local politicians use, such as “budget priorities” and “school choice.”

All students must have access to an education that will enable them to reach their full potential. Every student deserves an education that will give them the opportunity to flourish and succeed in life at the highest possible levels.

The fair funding lawsuit is continuing as the state presents its defense of the current, inequitable funding system. When the case is finally decided, it will still be up to our state representatives and senators to enact fair funding legislation. Please contact your state representatives, including state Sen. Scott Martin, and tell them that you support fair funding.

Douglas Hill

Lancaster