I have a couple of questions that I have yet to hear addressed. Has any other president in recent history, inadvertently, found himself in possession of classified documents? I say “inadvertently” because I doubt very much that presidents and other high-ranking officials pack their own bags and select proper documents to take home after leaving office.

I don’t suspect that it’s unusual to later find out that — oops! — classified documents that should have been left to the National Archives are in the possession of a former president.

The problem, as I see it, is the next step in returning these documents to the National Archives for safekeeping. I do find it a bit suspicious that — given the timing of the midterm elections — President Joe Biden’s announcement that documents were found in November has only recently been reported. That said, Biden’s own people found them and began the proper process of returning them, as they should. It’s still a bit embarrassing, considering Biden’s comments about former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.

Biden is following protocol by returning the documents, unlike Trump, who believed the documents belonged to him. Trump stonewalled, finally returning a handful of documents and forcing a subpoena to be issued for the rest. There was seemingly no choice left but to come unannounced for the rest.

The situation never needed to happen. All that Trump had to do was return the documents. No harm, no foul. A possible honest mistake was turned into a mess. That mess has caused the current president — and I dare say all future presidents — to face the headache and possible embarrassment of what just might be an “inadvertent” mistake.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster