So, President Donald Trump keeps his promises, huh?

Where is the “big, beautiful health care plan’’ he’s been promising for four years? Or the middle class tax cut that never happened? The people who benefited from the tax cut aren’t exactly middle class.

How about the “beautiful border wall’’ that Mexico is going to pay for? Mexico hasn’t paid one dime for a ridiculous wall and seemingly never will.

Trump has done a lot for veterans — reportedly calling them “losers” and “suckers” and essentially ignoring the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin put bounties on the heads of our soldiers.

This by a president who claimed heel spurs in his feet to avoid military service and disparaged late Sen. John McCain — a true American hero. Trump couldn’t shine McCain’s shoes.

And how about letter writers quoting Bible verses about Trump? In my view, Trump wouldn’t know what a Bible was if it slapped him in the face — except when he uses law enforcement to remove peaceful protesters from the street so he can hold a Bible in front of a church for a photo opportunity.

It is truly amazing how people can vote for a seeming sociopath simply because of the stock market and ignore the fact that Trump has no morals, no control over the pandemic and couldn’t tell the truth about anything if his life depended on it.

Jack McQuilkin

Ephrata