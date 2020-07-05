How does a heroic figure like Christopher Columbus, whose achievements are honored by statues in his memory, become dishonored 500 years after his death? Certainly not because of something he’s done in the last 500 years!

Ismail Smith-Wade-El, the president of Lancaster City Council, essentially says that he wants to rewrite history and that this historical figure does not deserve to be remembered (“Christopher Columbus does not represent who we are,” June 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section). Do we really appreciate what challenges had to be overcome by that hero?

We often hear that history repeats itself for those who fail to learn its lessons. Both the good and the bad moments of the past are part of history. When we protest the death of George Floyd — a death that never should have happened — those protests and their aftermath also become part of history. If the killing of George Floyd must not be forgotten, the memory of other historical figures must also be preserved.

The urge to allow the passion of the moment to rewrite history is grossly hypocritical. It also is reminiscent of past losses civilization suffered: the destruction of the ancient library in Alexandria, Egypt, and, more recently, the purges that followed totalitarian government takeovers in the Soviet Union and Hitler’s Germany.

Today, many high school students graduate with a dearth of knowledge about our Constitution and our nation’s history. That trend must be reversed. All history is important!

Grant Hansel

East Hempfield Township