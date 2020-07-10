Some recent letters to the editor have stated “all lives matter.” It is a statement that is simultaneously incorrect and correct because, of course, all lives matter. That is the entire point of the Black Lives Matter movement — that the lives of people of color who are continually ignored and subjected to vast injustices in our nation, including physical violence and murder by those in power, do matter, and matter just as much as white lives.

White lives have always mattered to those in power, but it is time that we all come together to state that Black Lives Matter and correct the injustices that have occurred and are still occurring.

It is time that statement is heard: Black Lives Matter! Not understanding that is, in my view, a direct result of white privilege. If you think white privilege doesn’t exist, imagine if a Black man had walked into Lancaster Central Market with a gun, as a white man recently did. I believe the outcome would have been much different. And that is exactly white privilege; the gun owner certainly used it to his advantage.

So, when someone says “Black Lives Matter,” if you are a caring, decent person, wholeheartedly return with the response: “Black Lives Matter!” Because that statement already is inclusive of all lives mattering, and your white privilege should take a humble back seat and allow other voices to be heard — because they matter, too.

Lisa R. Garrett

East Earl Township