I am writing regarding the Nov. 7 letter “All kids on team should play.” I am a coach/management team member for Special Olympics of Lancaster, and participating on the team is one of our mandates. Every athlete, no matter what sport, has a chance to play on the team. Athletes with intellectual disabilities ages 6 and up may participate in our 15 different sports that we offer during the course of the year (unfortunately, football is not one of them).
We participate in different tournaments throughout the year, run by the state or other local chapters of Special Olympics. Please give your child who has an intellectual disability the chance to play with Special Olympics. We would welcome them with open arms! Call 717-299-2930 for more information.
Phillip Clemmer
Strasburg