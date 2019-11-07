On behalf of all families with a special needs child or grandchild, I feel I must speak out.
My grandson has participated in every scheduled practice, team meeting, etc., for the past three years. The end result has gone from bad to worse. In most games he has had very little playing time, and recently he’s been lucky to even get into a game.
Prior to getting involved in midget football, my grandson played on midget soccer and basketball teams. All team members played approximately half of every game. He felt he was part of a team. They didn’t keep score, yet everyone was a winner because everyone played.
The important lessons taught were fellowship and giving your best effort, regardless of special needs, athletic ability, size, etc. The development of young minds toward equality and team goals is paramount.
Apparently, Red Rose Midget Football is different, and winning is everything. I didn’t realize this until I was told “we will play the 11 best players.’’ Hmm — a midget league Super Bowl?
Please give everyone some meaningful playing time. These are youngsters who are there because they want to play and compete and truly be a part of the “team.’’
This should always be our primary objective. If this is successfully implemented, then we’re all winners all the time.
Denise Biddinger
Manheim Township