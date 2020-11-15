The election is over (except for President Donald Trump’s seemingly sour-grapes lawsuits) and the interest is already waning. However, we should look at the world’s largest group of invertebrate animals, known as the U.S. Congress.

The leaderless Democratic Party lost ground despite its presidential win. The feckless Republicans silently supported the erratic and immoral behavior of Donald Trump and gained ground in some areas against the Democrats simply by existing.

In my view, no congressional candidate stood for anything except a desire for federal employment, with all the accompanying perks. None offered any independent thoughts that might be of benefit to their constituencies or varied from the prosaic “party lines.”

As I see it, individual citizens are represented in Washington by no one. Our ostensible representatives cannot even find the time or energy to meet with us to discuss our interests. (Unless, of course, we are major donors.)

I want a congressional representative who will hold regular town halls to inform us about Washington and to learn about our local interests. I want a representative who is not afraid to independently support or oppose legislation that may have an effect on the area he supposedly “represents.”

Is this too much to hope for?

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown